Weather changes have blown in - literally

Lots of things have increased over the past 24 hours: winds are stronger, moisture is higher, temperatures have climbed, cloud cover increases, and even rain chances will be going up (for some) as we head into Thursday. Warmer weather is, once again, in store for us on Thursday with highs temperatures in the low 70s! We do have an approaching front that is set to arrive on Thursday afternoon and will bring a chance for showers and storms, east of I-35. Storms will likely initiate in Central Texas - just east of the I-35 corridor and as they travel off to the east, they could become stronger. Severe storms not likely for a majority of us, but if you have friends, family, or are traveling into East Texas tomorrow - keep watch for heavy downpours, strong winds, and lightning in some of the stronger storms. Storms move out Thursday night or early Friday.

The moisture really surges in tonight with winds staying elevated out of the south and pulling in the Gulf moisture. We start with more clouds than sun tomorrow morning, maybe some fog and a few windshield sprinkles too. Tomorrow morning we start in the upper 50s - which is about 20 degrees warmer than where Wednesday morning started! Talk about a big warm up... after lunchtime Thursday is when storms could fire up. Again, this is not going to impact everyone - just for our eastern counties.

Clouds linger for Friday but sunshine takes over for our final day of 2022. Sunny and mid 70s for Saturday. More clouds but still mid 70s on Sunday. Another front comes down the pipeline for day #2 of 2023 and it could bring rain and storms into Central Texas for Monday. Monday could be a day to keep an eye on - there’s a slightly higher potential for some strong to severe storms. Afterwards, cooler air is expected for Tuesday with high temperatures returning to seasonable - in the upper 50s.

