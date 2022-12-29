Central Texas law enforcement agencies unite this holiday season to help family of slain McGregor women

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are uniting to make sure the family of two victims from the deadly McGregor shooting in September is cared for over the holidays.

Lori Aviles, 47, and her daughter Natalie, 20, were among the five victims killed when a neighbor went on a shooting rampage in which he also killed his partner and her two teenage children.

Lori and Natalie were random targets who were leaving for work and school when their lives were cut short.

Lori left behind two sons, both students at McGregor High School, Zion, 16, and Ezra, 17, who had just left for classes when the shootings took place.

Natalie was their only other sibling.

Lori’s husband, the children’s father, Mike, had just passed away in 2020 from cancer, so loosing their mom and sister so soon after has been a lot of loss for them, according to their aunt, Renee Flores.

“My nephews are some of the strongest boys I know,” Renee wrote on social media. “The last couple of years they have dealt with a lot of loss, losing their dad and now their mom and older sister, and even though these are hard, difficult times, God has shown them that they are not alone, and that God will always take care of them no matter their circumstances or situation.”

The Baylor Police Department decided to “adopt” the family over Christmas presenting them with a cash donation.

Renee’s husband, Martin, worked at the McLennan County Sherriff’s Department for a decade, and later at the Baylor Police Department, before starting his own business.

Baylor PD presented the family with the gift and a letter that read, “One can only imagine the grief and hardship of this season, so please know that your family continues to be in our hearts and prayers.”

“We ask that you accept this gift on behalf of the men and women of the Baylor Police Department to meet some of the wishes of your family this Christmas season.”

John Kolinek, the chief of police, and Don Rodman, the assistant chief of police, ended the letter by writing, “If there’s ever anything we can do to support you and your family in the future, please do not hesitate to reach out. In the meantime, we will continue to check in to see if there’s something we can do over this holiday season.”

The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office also surprised the boys with gifts from their list and the Robinson Police Department joined in by giving the family a gift card to Brookshire’s for groceries.

Zion and Ezra say they are very grateful for everything, adding it “meant a lot to them.”

“There is no way we can repay you,” Renee said. “But we do pray God bless you all always.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.