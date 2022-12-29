In-between fronts for New Year’s weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A front sparked up some showers and storms for parts of Central Texas today but by tomorrow the rain and storms should clear out. That said, there is still the slight potential for a few sprinkles on Friday before the remaining moisture starts to clear out. We have a cloudy and cool start to Friday with temperatures dipping into the 40s overnight. Friday will be a touch cooler behind the front with highs in the upper 60s and the clouds stick around for much of the day. It’s not until Saturday that the sun starts to come back out and gives us a warm end to 2022 and a warm start to 2023.

A warm weekend is in store for New Year’s weekend with mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll drop the ball at midnight with slightly chilly temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s under mostly clear skies. A light jacket might be needed, for some. Weather won’t be an issue for any fireworks or other New Year’s festivities.

The warmth over the weekend will come ahead of another storm system which is set to arrive Monday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty and unclear details that come with Monday’s front/storm chance. Monday will be a day to watch though - there is a chance for some strong to severe storms in Central Texas. Models are not in good agreement that it’s a guaranteed storm chance (recent trends favor East Texas vs here locally) but it is something we will be monitoring over the weekend since hail, winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes could be possible. Storm chances or not, it’ll be a bit cooler behind the front with mornings starting in the 40s, afternoons in the 60s for the rest of next week.

