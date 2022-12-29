Murder of Killeen teenager remains unsolved three years later

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The murder of Lou Busby III remains unsolved after three years and the Killeen Police Department is asking the public for new leads that could help detectives make an arrest.

Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop to investigate a wreck at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

The officers found the 19-year-old Busby, the sole occupant of the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition. Busby died as a result of the wounds he suffered on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

A preliminary investigation revealed the young man was attending a party at a newly constructed residence with several area high school students. The victim left the party in a vehicle towards Stan Schlueter when shots were fired.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
Daytyn makes it home just in time for Christmas
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
John Cain, 36,
Temple man found after being reported missing over the holidays

Latest News

Louis Busby III with his mother
Three Years Later: Murder of Lou Busby III remains unsolved in Killeen
White Settlement police are searching for a man after a teenage girl was found unconscious...
Police in Texas looking for man after teen girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
Norberto Tinoco
Man charged in sexual assault of woman at Waco massage parlor