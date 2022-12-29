Second victim comes forward to accuse massagist charged with sex assault: Waco police

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Waco Police Department on Monday, Feb. 13 shared the arrest photo of Norberto Tinoco, 40, charged with sexual assault in 2022 after a woman accused him of touching her inappropriately during a massage, after another victim allegedly came forward.

After KWTX first reported Tinoco’s arrest in Dec. 2022, Waco police “received an additional report accusing Mr. Tinoco of another instance of inappropriate sexual conduct during a massage,” a department spokeswoman wrote in an email to local media.

“This may demonstrate a pattern of behavior and indicates the possibility of other victims who have, up to now, not made reports with the Waco Police Department. We want to ensure that any other victims have the opportunity to come forward and receive services from our Victim Services Unit,” the spokeswoman further wrote.

Tinoco is not listed in online jail records and police did not clarify whether he had been charged after latest allegations.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Norberto Tinoco, 40, is charged with sexual assault after a woman accused him of touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulting her during a massage.

The accuser told police she visited Massage Envy at 2812 W. Loop 340 in Waco on Oct. 2 to get a massage. She said she was completely naked during the massage and Tinoco allegedly used his fingers to sexually assault her.

The woman told detectives she “froze up” in the moment and “did not say anything for fear that Tinoco would escalate the sexual assault or physically harm her,” the complaint affidavit states.

As soon as Tinoco finished the massage, the woman left. “She was very upset and sought therapeutic help before deciding to report the assault” on Oct. 17, the affidavit further states.

When detectives spoke with Tinoco, he denied any contact with the woman and “insisted there was no way he could have touched her” because of his draping technique with a covering cloth.

“Mr. Tinoco agree to a polygraph, which he failed,” the affidavit states, “In the post-test interview, Mr. Tinoco admitted that he had, in fact, touched (the woman)” inappropriately.

The accuser has hired Waco attorneys Vic Feazell and Seth Sutton to explore the possibility of civil litigation in the incident.

