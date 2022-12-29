Stormy weather is on the way but only for some

Central Texas hasn’t seen any precipitation since before last week’s big drop in temperatures, but we won’t escape 2022 without one last chance for storms. While everyone could see a few stray sprinkles this morning, today’s rain chances are mostly confined to the eastern most reaches of Central Texas. On average, today’s rain chances are near 40%, but cities and towns near and west of I-35 will only see between a 10% to 30% chance of rain while cities and towns near and east of Highway 77 will have a 60% chance of storms. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies throughout the day today. The clouds may keep the sun away, but morning temperatures in the low 60s will still be able to reach the low 70s! As a cold front slowly approaches the area this afternoon and evening, we’ll likely see storms fire up in the Brazos Valley. The afternoon storms will pull into our area after 3 PM and widely scattered to numerous showers and storms will continue through about 10 PM. Storms today could potentially bring gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, or even a stray tornado, but the overall severe weather chances are very low at a level 1 of 5. Most, if not all, of today’s rain will move through Milam, Robertson, Leon, Freestone, Limestone, and Falls County. The farther west you go, the lower the rain chances will be.

Temperatures behind tonight’s front will drop by daybreak into the upper 40s and low 50s, but we’ll be right back into the upper 60s Friday afternoon even with cloudy skies overhead! A stray few sprinkles are possible Friday afternoon, but rain will be generally light and not very widespread. The forecast for the next two years, Saturday and Sunday, isn’t seasonable but it is great for outdoor activities to celebrate the new year. High temperatures Saturday under sunny skies will warm into the mid 70s after starting out in the mid-40s in the morning. We’ll drop the ball at midnight with a temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s under mostly clear skies. The mild overnight temperatures will turn to a toasty first day of 2023 as Sunday’s highs warm into the mid-to-upper 70s! The warmth leads to our first severe weather chance of the year Monday as a cold front pushes through. While we’re still just a little too far away for specifics on Monday’s storm system, all types of severe weather could be possible. We’re currently sitting at a 60% chance of rain, but forecast model data has been trending the storms eastward so the rain chances could potentially tail off some in the run up to Monday. Regardless of where Monday’s strongest storms will be, it’s likely that the front bringing the storms will drop high temperatures some. We still don’t have a single morning or afternoon with average or below average temperatures, but it’ll get cooler as highs remain in the 60s from next Tuesday through next Saturday while lows dip into the 40s.

