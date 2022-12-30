Active shooter scene near Benchley connected to search for Bryan shooting suspect

(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - An active shooter scene near Benchley is connected to the search for a Bryan shooting suspect, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said law enforcement officers are searching for Joshua Herrin, 44, from Bryan. He’s the suspect in the shooting of a Bryan police officer late Thursday night.

People are being asked to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

The area includes Spur 231 at Old Hearne Road and Mumford Benchley Road, which are currently closed.

