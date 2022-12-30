AMR extends ambulance service with Falls County for beginning of 2023

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County Emergency Services District 1 President told KWTX that AMR is extending their ambulance services with the county until March 2023.

About a month ago, Falls County was expected not to have an ambulance service starting Jan. 1. ESD 1, 2 and 3 could not reach an agreement with AMR on new contract financial terms, and the original contract was set to expire after Dec. 31.

However, ESD 1 President Wayne Young said the districts reached a verbal agreement with AMR. He told KWTX that AMR will continue their services until March under the same pay that was in the prior contract.

Young said AMR will supply only one ambulance for Falls County that will run 24 hours seven days a week. The county originally had two ambulances. One was stationed in Marlin for around-the-clock services, and the other was stationed around Chilton for Monday through Friday, eight-hour-a-day services.

Many county residents did not know about the extension, and, when KWTX broke the news to a caregiver in Marlin who wishes to remain anonymous, she was uneasy about what will happen in the coming months, especially since she takes care of an elderly man with health problems.

“He has breathing issues,” she said. “He only has one lung, so technically he could pass away in the car on the way there because I can’t give him oxygen. I don’t want to call his kids and go, ‘Well, because there’s only one ambulance, your dad’s passed away on the way to the hospital, and that’s what I’m facing.”

Marlin resident and Pauline and Jane Chilton Memorial Marlin Public Library Director, Sara Payne, said she hopes the community will come together to provide these services to Falls County residents.

“One thing I know about Marlin is that we care about each other, and there are a lot of people looking out for one another,” Payne said. “It is scary...If there’s a fall and someone breaks a leg or if they go into a diabetic shock or coma, there’s really no one who can help in times of need like that, and it’s restricting the amount of care that the towns have access to. Marlin and Chilton and Rosebud are just really losing a lot if we don’t have basic health care needs, and this is something that I feel that the county has the privilege and the opportunity to provide.”

Young said him and the other two ESD presidents are searching for an alternative ambulance service to sign a contract with. County officials tell KWTX that the matter will be discussed during the next Commissioner’s Court meeting on Jan. 9.

Monthly meetings for ESD 1 are on the third Tuesday of the month at Falls Community Hospital & Clinic in Marlin at 5:30 p.m.

KWTX reported on the recent meeting in November. KWTX found that ESD 1′s original contract with AMR was around $55,000, and, in the new contract, AMR asked for $145,000.

“We do not receive that kind of money in a year’s time,” Young said during the Nov. meeting.

Young told KWTX that the county is very rural and poor and that a lot of counties are also running into similar problems.

Residents and officials discussed more recommendations during that meeting. You can find that information here.

As of now, residents will be able to call 911 and should be able to receive emergency medical transportation until March 2023.

We will provide more updates on the services and contracts when developments arise.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.