Barkin’ Ball New Year’s Eve party to benefit Fuzzy Friends sold out

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Barkin’ Ball 2022, the annual New Year’s Eve party benefiting Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue, is officially sold out and organizers say that’s welcome news as the money raised from the one night party funds around 60 percent of the nonprofit’s annual budget.

This year, the organization is celebrating its 25th year as a nonprofit and 22nd year of holding its annual New Year’s Eve ball.

Fuzzy Friends Founder Betsy Robinson said she never dreamed 25 years ago the impact the no-kill shelter would have on Central Texas.

“It’s been wonderful. We’ve saved about 18,000 lives in 25 years,” Robinson said.

Robinson adds Fuzzy Friends has also remained a close partner with the Waco Humane Society.

“I remember over the years, they would give us calls about dogs that were hit by cars, their jaw was broken - or eye was hanging out or a broken leg - and if a rescue didn’t step up, they would have to euthanize them and we’ve saved a lot of those dogs like that, and cats who wouldn’t have had a chance otherwise,” she said.

More than 1,100 tickets were sold to the ball with a theme this year of “A Night in Vegas,” which will include a live band, food and drinks and a silent and audible auction.

McCall Harrell is co-chairing Barkin’ Ball alongside her husband, Hunter.

“I just love Fuzzy Friends mission and everything they do for the community on top of saving dogs lives and cats. I think it’s a great organization,” McCall said.

Betsy said with the community’s help, Fuzzy Friends is able to provide medical care including vaccines and surgeries for dogs and cats. The fundraiser also helps with the general operating budget costs including staff.

“At any given time, we have between 90 and 120 animals here,” Robinson said.

TFNB Your Bank for Life CEO David Littlewood says his bank stepped up to be the premiere sponsor this year because of the joy and comfort he knows the animals provide for so many.

“There are so many needs in regard to human beings and animals and they’re all very important,” Littlewood said. “But one take away for me is always the quality-of-life enhancement that animals provide human beings.”

While the event is sold out, you can still head to fuzzyfriendsrescue.com to donate throughout the year.

