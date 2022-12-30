DPS identifies central Texas man killed in rollover

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers identified Shawn Thomas Figurski, 54, of Lampasas, as the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 about seven miles outside the city of Lampasas.

The deadly wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 29. DPS said Figurski was driving a 2007 Dodge pickup northbound on U.S. 281 when Figurski left the roadway, lost control of the truck, and rolled the vehicle multiple times.

Figurski was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman.

“Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to drive sober this holiday weekend. Driving while impaired greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash,” officials said, “Always choose a designated driver, or ride share program if celebrating this holiday season.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.