Looking Back at Central Texans Creating Positive Change

Central Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes a look back at a year where Central Texans once again went above and beyond to create a positive change.

“We can’t change the world or the condition of things but can change our area...our little space,” Janet Rowell.

It’s with that mindset to change our little space, to Be Remarkable, that allows changes to occur in our big space.

“Actually, it’s just been a dream of mine to be more effective in the community,” Lillian Thomas.

When the unsung heros like these affect change in thier community, it moves others to do the same and casts a wide net of positivity.

“So, I never ask for paperwork or anything, I just let them come in, get what they need and help them any way I can,” Lisa Baggerly.

And whether its someone providing clothing for folks who need it, someone helping our military overcome trauma, the mission to serve is the same.

“This place allows people to rebuild their foundation and helps with resilience and that’s something Fort Hood needs,” Tiffany Zeitouni.

Another consistent sight is Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, always ready to pay it forward with a generous reward.

“Do you know what’s happening?”- Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“No,” Jimmy Jackson.

“You don’t?” Danny.

“The person that nominated you was one of your former students” Danny Daniel

“...oh Steven!!” Dorris Smith

The lessons learned for these teachers come from the heart or on high and they always hit home.

“When I retired, that was my plan, but God had other plans for me so I’m continuing to take that vision of service that I had for the county and taking it back to the community. We’re just here to help the community as much as we can...and I’m going to get all of yall!” Peggy Watson

The people we’ve witnessed here at KWTX, thanks to the Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, remind us this holiday season that there is always hope and that love always wins.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.