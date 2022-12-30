New year, new storm chances!

We’re steaming head first into 2023 and leaving 2022 in the dust, but returning humidity on the last day of the year will turn to a chance for strong storms on the second day of the new year. We felt the warmth and humidity around Thursday but that’s gone away for a day today after an overnight cold front swung through. Temperatures this morning along and west of I-35 are starting out in the mid-to-upper 40s, but mid-to-upper 50s are being felt east of I-35 too! Today’s going to be a pretty Monday-looking Friday as cloudy skies stay stuck in place throughout the day. Yes, we could see some sunshine peeking through the clouds from time-to-time, but don’t bet on it! Clouds will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s for highs with the warmest temperatures settling in east of I-35. A stray few sprinkles could move in from the southwest this afternoon, but rain chances are capped at 10%. Some showers could linger through about 10 PM tonight, but those showers will be gone overnight as skies clear. Abundant sunshine with breezy south winds will warm Saturday’s morning temperatures in the mid-40s into the mid-70s.

We won’t start out 2023 as hot as we started out 2022 (with a January 1st high of 81°...), but temperatures will be nearly 20° warmer than average! Returning cloudy throughout the day will not be enough to stop morning lows in the low-to-mid 50s from warming into the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunday’s clouds likely won’t produce any rain, except for maybe a stray shower after sunset into the overnight hours, but the clouds should limit the temperature somewhat as highs only reach the mid-70s. Some spots could reach the upper 70s if enough sunshine peeks through the clouds. The returning moisture Sunday will lead to a chance of storms Monday as a cold front moves through. Monday’s front likely swings through midday which should limit the severe weather threat somewhat. Strong storms are possible locally, especially near and east of I-35, but the highest severe weather chances should be shoved into East Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. If the front slows down and arrives in the late-afternoon, our severe weather risk will go up, but that isn’t as likely to happen.

After next Monday’s front moves through, it’ll take about a day for the coldest air to move into the state. We’ll see temperatures in the mid-70s Monday drop into the mid-60s Tuesday as partly cloudy skies return, but clear skies Wednesday with returning northwesterly winds will drop temperatures to near 60° in the afternoon. The coldest day will likely be Thursday as morning lows start in the mid-30s while afternoon highs reach the upper 50s, but low-to-mid 60s will return as continued sunshine hangs around into the weekend.

