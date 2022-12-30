Temple to TCU: Former Wildcats team up again to make history with the Frogs

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - Former Temple wildcats are teammates once again. Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley play for TCU and have the opportunity of a lifetime in front of them as they are set to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Johnston has been a standout wide receiver for TCU for a few years now. Wiley joined the team ahead of this season transferring from TCU.

They are both crucial players for TCU and are proud to represent Temple, Texas.

