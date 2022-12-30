Temple to TCU: Former Wildcats team up again to make history with the Frogs

In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, left, pulls in a pass...
In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, left, pulls in a pass close to the end zone over Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Waco, Texas. The Big 12 will have nothing like the Red River rivalry on the second Saturday in October once Texas and Oklahoma make their move to the Southeastern Conference. There will even be the renewal of some old but not as long standing feuds, and maybe some new ones when BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston begin Big 12 play within the next two to three seasons. (Rod Aydelott/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - Former Temple wildcats are teammates once again. Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley play for TCU and have the opportunity of a lifetime in front of them as they are set to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Johnston has been a standout wide receiver for TCU for a few years now. Wiley joined the team ahead of this season transferring from TCU.

They are both crucial players for TCU and are proud to represent Temple, Texas.

