What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought

Some of the lowest lake levels in Central Texas in history were recorded in 2022
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception.

As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity.

“We haven’t had enough rain,” Matthew Hackler, a park ranger at Lake Waco, said. “We’re now down 11.5 feet. That’s what, almost 20 feet of change? It really depends on spring rains we get or may not get, as was the case for this past summer. But it’s really subject to how much rain we get.”

KWTX meteorologist Sean Bellafiore says that that rain, or lack thereof, is courtesy of La Niña. It’s a climate pattern characterized by colder ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific.

“It’s the third time we’ve seen a La Niña in consecutive years,” Bellafiore said. “For Central Texas, a La Niña weather pattern means warmer than normal and drier than normal. And it’s really showed itself this year because we are finishing the year with an over one foot rainfall deficit.”

But luckily for Central Texas, Bellafiore also says 2023 might just bring that break in the La Niña pattern we desperately need, switching into El Niño, or warmer, wetter conditions come spring.

“Should we get El Niño conditions returning in the Pacific ocean, that means that we typically see more rain, especially, around summer and fall and into the winter,” Bellafiore said. “That’ll hopefully pull us out of this severe drought that we’re in and get water into the lakes.”

Until then, park rangers at Lake Waco urge caution when out on the water.

“There are a lot of things that are coming out of the water, like previous flood debris, or even mudflats you can’t see until you’re there,” Hackler told KWTX. “So we just ask everyone to be safe, keep these things in mind, and if you have site scan, look at that and make sure that that governs your time on the water.”

