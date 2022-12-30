Woman born on Christmas Day celebrated turning 102 this year

Sadie Susie Green, of South Carolina, turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. She was born in 1920. (Source: WCSC)
By Ann McGill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - As families and friends gathered for Christmas, a South Carolina woman had another special occasion to celebrate.

Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. Green was born on Dec. 25, 1920, in Ravenel.

Green currently lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek. Staff told WCSC that she grew up in Charleston and called that area home for 70 years.

The South Carolina resident has four children and 14 grandchildren.

Staff members at the assisted living facility said Green has also inspired a couple of recipes known as Sadie’s bread pudding and Sadie’s choice pound cake.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
Daytyn makes it home just in time for Christmas
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
One bride had to extend her budget after spending $10,000 for venue that is no longer open.
Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds
Fire at the Café Homestead
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire

Latest News

FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in...
Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sexual assault in 1970s
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after more than a dozen cases of...
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded