19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure.

According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.

The Special Crimes Unit investigated and identified the subject as Smith. They then obtained arrest warrants and booked him into the McLennan County Jail on Dec. 30.

Police say that if you have been a victim of Smith exposing himself to you, please report it to them at 254-750-7500.

