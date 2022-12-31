At least 6 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.
By Kit Silavong and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police said at least six men were found shot when officers arrived at 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix fire took some of the victims to hospitals. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting scene and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Bower said it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated in the hospital or left the scene.

Police are investigating.

