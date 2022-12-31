Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve. (Source: KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed.

It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day.

KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.

The closures are following a law backed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

“Everybody needs to be smart, plan ahead a little bit,” said Scott Sturgeon, Party Stop liquor store owner.

After stores close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, the next chance to go to a liquor store will not be until Jan. 3 at 10 a.m.

And according to store owners, the planning doesn’t stop this year.

“It’s even going to be worse next year. We’ll be closed on Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and that Sunday,” said Charles Leard, owner of M&R Liquor. “So, it’s going to be a little crazy.”

Although customers will not be able to buy liquor on New Year’s Day, store owners said it does give employees some much-needed time off, as the holidays are one of the busier seasons.

“It happens a few times, every few years, and it’s great for the employees to have two days off. Otherwise, we rarely get two days off in a row,” Leard said.

Liquor store owners said they also want to remind everyone to drink responsibly.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
One bride had to extend her budget after spending $10,000 for venue that is no longer open.
Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds
Daytyn makes it home just in time for Christmas
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom

Latest News

Public defender Jason LaBar discusses the case against his client.
Lawyer of Idaho slayings suspect discusses extradition
Damage is seen in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes on Saturday.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
An Amber Alert from California was canceled.
Amber Alert for California boy canceled
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets people in the crowd as he celebrates a Mass at Yankee Stadium,...
In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XIV’s legacy