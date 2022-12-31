LPD ask for public help to find woman and daughter

Catherine and Lillian Rose Little
Catherine and Lillian Rose Little(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a woman and her daughter, according to a police statement.

Catherine Little, 28, and her 3-year-old daughter Lillian Rose Little have not been seen since Christmas Eve, according to statements sent in by family members. Some family has reached out from Guam trying to find the mother and daughter.

Police have stated no crime appears to have been committed. The two individuals are not considered missing or endangered at this time.

Catherine is 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 175 lbs.

Lillian Rose is 3 feet tall and about 28 lbs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the police at (806)775-2817.

