Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection.

Nothing too bad here.

According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature.

There were dusty ceiling vents in the prep area.

_________________

Ihop at 4109 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a broken rubber spatula.

Some salmon was not thawing properly, and the hand-washing sink would not turn off.

________________

Taco Bell at 4513 North IH-35 in Waco got a 97 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the soda machine and ice shoot had black, green, and pink slim on it.

That’s about it.

_________________

Cupp’s Drive Inn at 1424 Speight Avenue in Waco is this week’s Clean Plate award winner.

You can step back in time to an era when it was totally cool to grab a seat at the counter for a good old-fashioned breakfast with bacon, a cheese omelet, toast, and jelly.

Or grab a burger that toasts the bun on the grill.

A cup of coffee sounds nice with both in a business that’s been serving up good food for about 90 years.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

