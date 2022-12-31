‘Safe Ride Home’ program offers free sober-rides in Waco on New Years Eve

17th Annual New Year's "Safe Ride Home" Program - 12.27.22
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Compared to any other night, there are 71% more crashes with drugs or alcohol as a contributing factor on New Years Eve night.

Fatal crashes are the reason why Waco resident Christina Garcia doesn’t take any risks.

“I know a few people that have lost their lives in a car crash,” she said. “That’s something we don’t want to chance.”

Since 2016 Garcia has been using the Waco Transit System’s “Safe Ride Home” program. It takes anyone living in the Waco-metro area to their destination and back for free.

“It wasn’t bad,” Garcia said. “I think when they picked us up we waited a little bit, but not too long. We got home pretty safe.”

The goal of the program is to curb the number of drunk drivers on the roads for New Years Eve.

“Our whole goal is to save lives and prevent accidents,” Charles Parham, Waco Transit System Director of Operations, said. “I think we present the public with an opportunity to have a good time and still know they have a safe ride back home.”

As part of the program, Tow King is also offering free tows for anyone who drove to the bars and is unable to drive back safely.

“Develop a plan, use us if you need to,” Parham said. “We’re safe and reliable transportation. Go out and enjoy yourself, but have a plan.”

Garcia doesn’t plan on going out this year, but she has a message for other folks who may.

“The service is free, so you really have no excuse not to use it if you want to go out and have fun,” she said.

Anyone looking to schedule either program offered through the Waco Transit System can call 254-750-1620 to schedule a service between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. on New Years Day. Those interested in the Tow King service can call 254-666-5484.

