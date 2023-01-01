#3 TCU upsets #2 Michigan in Fiesta Bowl to advance to national championship game

TCU takes down Michigan 51-45
TCU takes down Michigan 51-45(Darby Brown KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl 51-45 on Saturday night to become the first Texas team to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship.

The Frogs started off strong, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. TCU’s Bud Clark intercepted Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy for six. TCU’s second score of the quarter came from a Max Duggan quarterback sneak.

The TCU fans were fired up at State Farm Stadium.

Michigan found their first score of the game in the second quarter, as Jake Moody kicked a 42-yard field goal. The Wolverines quickly got the ball back, as Rod Moore came up with an interception. Michigan took the ball to the 1-yard line but fumbled on the next play.

TCU extended their lead to 21-3 in the second quarter. After a 32-yard catch by Temple’s own Quentin Johnston, Duggan scrambled and connected with Taye Barber for a 6-yard score.

Michigan’s Moody kicked a 59-yard field goal just before the end of the half to make the score 21-6.

TCU remained in control, but the game started to turn into a shootout. TCU led Michigan 41-30 at the end of the third quarter.

The Horned Frogs are headed to the national championship game after TCU takes down Michigan 51-45.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
One bride had to extend her budget after spending $10,000 for venue that is no longer open.
Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds
Daytyn makes it home just in time for Christmas
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital

Latest News

In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, left, pulls in a pass...
Temple to TCU: Former Wildcats team up again to make history with the Frogs
Temple to TCU: Former Wildcats team up again to make history with the Frogs
Matt Powledge
Powledge Named Baylor Defensive Coordinator
Tre Tomlinson
Former Midway Panther has made a name for himself as a Frog