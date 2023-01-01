Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment.

Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when gunshots were heard in their neighborhood.

“We had walked out to see what was going on and I saw the guy who ended up being the cop,” Allen said.

Allen and Richardson saw the officer on the ground a few houses down.

In order to stop the bleeding Allen ran back inside to grab some belts to make a tourniquet.

They say putting themselves in danger when helping the officer didn’t cross their minds. Allen said he was just doing what he hoped someone would do for him if he needed help.

“The thought crosses your mind, what if I get shot? But if I was on the receiving end of that I would hope someone would come to my aid,” Allen added.

This was the start of an over 12-hour pursuit of the suspect, Joshua Herrin.

After Herrin shot the officer he proceeded to flee on foot and then stole the wounded officer’s patrol vehicle.

Herrin went on to get away in a different vehicle and led law enforcement on a pursuit to Benchley.

Herrin also shot a deputy from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office before being taken into custody.

The officer that was shot has been identified as Officer Najee Watson. Watson was released from the hospital on Saturday.

