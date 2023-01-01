Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop

After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan...
After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan residents aided the wounded officer until they were able to receive the proper medical treatment.

Jason Allen and Adam Richardson were inside Allen’s home watching a football game when gunshots were heard in their neighborhood.

“We had walked out to see what was going on and I saw the guy who ended up being the cop,” Allen said.

Allen and Richardson saw the officer on the ground a few houses down.

In order to stop the bleeding Allen ran back inside to grab some belts to make a tourniquet.

They say putting themselves in danger when helping the officer didn’t cross their minds. Allen said he was just doing what he hoped someone would do for him if he needed help.

“The thought crosses your mind, what if I get shot? But if I was on the receiving end of that I would hope someone would come to my aid,” Allen added.

This was the start of an over 12-hour pursuit of the suspect, Joshua Herrin.

After Herrin shot the officer he proceeded to flee on foot and then stole the wounded officer’s patrol vehicle.

Herrin went on to get away in a different vehicle and led law enforcement on a pursuit to Benchley.

Herrin also shot a deputy from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office before being taken into custody.

The officer that was shot has been identified as Officer Najee Watson. Watson was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Related Stories
Police officer, deputy recovering after being shot in the line of duty
Update: Suspect was shot in face, injured officer thanks those who helped

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
Simon Lopez Jr. is described as Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 214 pounds, with black or...
Austin police searching for wanted fugitive
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
One bride had to extend her budget after spending $10,000 for venue that is no longer open.
Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
A recent study found that the top three financial resolutions are to save more, spend less and...
Central Texas experts explain how to achieve financial New Years resolutions
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Man trapped under construction equipment in Hill County
Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County
Money & wages
More Americans expected to make financial resolutions this year, Central Texas experts weigh in