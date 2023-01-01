Happy New Year! Quiet as we head into the start of 2023

2023 is starting out mild and foggy for some. Moisture quickly returned across Central Texas Saturday night into this Sunday morning as a breeze out of the south remained in place. Dense fog is possible throughout the morning hours - Mainly for areas near and east of I-35. If you have any travel plans this morning - Make sure to be careful on those roadways.

The first day of 2023 is looking warm and breezy. Strong south/southwest winds kick our temperatures well into the 70s for this afternoon. Dense fog clears out for the morning - But more cloud cover will be building back across Central Texas throughout the day. Highs Sunday will range from the mid 70s to around 80° for areas west of 35 and into the low to mid 70s for areas east.

While the increase in cloud cover Sunday won’t bring us any rain - It’s a different story as we head into the overnight hours Sunday. Moisture will continue to increase from the south as breezy winds continue for the area. Spotty light rain showers look possible Sunday night into Monday morning ahead of a Pacific cold front. That front is set to sweep east across the area on Monday. The front will move in during the midday and early afternoon hours. As the front moves east by the afternoon - Scattered showers and thunderstorms look possible. The best chance for these storms looks to be for areas near and east of I-35.

The front on Monday may also bring us a chance for Severe Storms. The best chance for severe storms looks to be for areas near and east of I-35. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and even tornadoes could be possible Monday afternoon. There are levels 1 and 2 out of 5 for severe weather for areas near and east of the interstate. The highest chance for widespread severe weather looks to be further to our east and northeast. We’ll monitor this storm system closely throughout the remainder of the weekend. Make sure to check back for more updates.

As the front races east - Drier and milder air returns. Temperatures to start the first full week of 2023 will start out in the mid 70s. Temperatures look to drop back into the mid 60s on Tuesday. Another push of cooler and drier air looks to move in on Wednesday morning and cool our temperatures off even more. Temperatures look to dip back into the upper 50s and low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. We have NO freezing mornings in the forecast - But temperatures do look to drop back into the upper 30s Thursday morning.

A warming trend continues for Friday into the first full weekend of the New Year. Still cool in the low 60s for Friday - But highs warm into the mid to upper 60s for the weekend. Forecast models bring another cold front into our area as we head into the following week. This may be our next chance for showers and storms and another cool down. More details to come on this throughout the upcoming week.

