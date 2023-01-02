Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft.

College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.

College Station Police say a local company hired Painters Unlimited to paint their home. The pair requested that half of the payment be made upfront in the amount of $3,750, they then requested another payment of $3,742 for carpentry work that was needed to perform the painting. Arrest reports say the family agreed to the terms and made the payment. Arrest reports say Aubrey started the job by pressure washing the house, then cashed the check and never returned.

Arrest reports say the family requested their money back a few days later after a third-party contractor quit the job after claiming he wasn’t paid. Randall insisted that the work would be done and they would hire a more reliable contractor but the family refused and asked for their money back. The family however did offer to pay for the work that had been completed.

CSPD arrest reports say Randall agreed to return the money to the family on June 4, 2022, but that never happened. The family attempted to put a stop payment on the checks but they had already been cashed. Reports indicate that the pair were given ample time to repay the money.

“After I was assigned its case for follow-up investigation, I contacted Randall and spoke to him about the situation. He agreed to pay {the family} back several times over several weeks. Every week there was a different excuse for not having the money,” the statement said.

CSPD also notes that there was a repeated pattern with the duo and that a family in Bryan was also a victim.

“Looking into both the defendant’s history, they did the same exact thing to a different homeowner in Bryan, Texas around the same time. Randall quoted a job, Aubrey took possession of the money, and then started the job. Aubrey never showed back up, leaving the job barely started, money taken and never paid back to the homeowner,” the statement said. “It appeared Aubrey and Randall had a history of doing this to people. They would take the money on the front end of the job, do minimal work to start it and then never come back or refund the money.”

Randall was released on a $ 28,500 cash or surety bond on Christmas Day while Aubrey was released after posting a $7,500 bond.

