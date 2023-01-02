A few storms possible here today, but the main severe threat is east of us

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across Central Texas (mainly east of I-35) today, but the main threat for severe weather will stay well northeast of our area. A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Arklatex area until 9pm.

A cold front will push through Central Texas tonight, and will likely bring a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms for our eastern counties during the early morning hours of Tuesday. This airmass with this cold front is Pacific in nature, meaning we are not expecting a big dip in the temperatures due to this front. We will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday. We are tracking a couple cold fronts that may try to move through Central Texas over the next 7-10 days, but none of them look to pack a big punch. As it looks now, we will likely see above normal temperature for the next week plus.

Our next shot for rain looks to arrive this weekend. There are some disagreements between our long-range models on when the best rain chances arrive and who will see the highest amounts of rain, so due to that we are keep the rain chances broad and we will fine tune the forecast more throughout the week.

