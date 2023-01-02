First storm chance of the year arrives Monday

The main story for the start of 2023 has been warmth! Breezy south winds have allowed our temperatures to soar into the mid 70s to low 80s across Central Texas Sunday afternoon! Those south winds have been bringing in more moisture - Which has resulted in increasing cloud cover across the area throughout the day.

While the increase in cloud cover didn’t bring us any rain during the day Sunday - It will be a different story as we head into the overnight hours and into Monday. Patchy dense fog will be possible across Central Texas Sunday night into Monday. Make sure to be careful on those roadways if you have any travel plans.

Along with the fog - Some spotty light rain showers look possible Sunday night into Monday morning ahead of a dryline and Pacific cold front. The dryline is forecast to sweep in from the west during the midday and early afternoon hours Monday. The cold front will arrive later in the evening to early overnight hours. As these systems approach and move through Central Texas our rain and storm chances increase!

So yes, scattered showers and thunderstorms do look possible Monday - Especially for areas near and east of I-35. Initially the rain will start out very spotty in coverage and fall light throughout the morning hours. As we get into the late morning hours and afternoon - That’s when we could start to see isolated thunderstorms popping up across the eastern half of the area.

This approaching storm system will also bring parts of Central Texas a chance for severe storms. This will NOT be a widespread severe weather event - But if you live near and east of I-35 - Make sure you have ways to get weather alerts Monday - As chances for severe weather will be highest in these areas.

Storms will initially develop in the eastern half of Central Texas and then move further east. We’ll have to monitor this activity closely - But forecast models have been keeping the better chance for severe weather mainly near and east of I-45. The ARKLATEX region is where the better chance for widespread severe storms will be. In Central Texas, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Those storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and maybe even a few tornadoes Monday afternoon. There are levels 1 and 2 out of 5 for severe weather for areas near and east of the interstate.

The Pacific cold front will swing through Monday night. Forecast models are bringing a few showers and storms across the eastern half of the area as the front moves through. Rain looks to be to our east and southeast before waking up Tuesday morning.

As the front races east - Drier and milder air returns. Temperatures to start the first full week of 2023 will be in the mid 70s Monday. Temperatures look to drop back into the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. Another push of cooler and drier air looks to move in on Wednesday morning and cool our temperatures off even more. Temperatures look to dip back into the upper 50s and low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. We have NO freezing mornings in the forecast - But temperatures do look to drop back into the upper 30s Thursday morning.

A little warming trend continues for Friday and Saturday. Still cool in the low 60s for Friday - But highs warm into the mid to upper 60s Saturday. The forecast gets a little messy and uncertain late next weekend into the start of the following week. Forecast models bring another cold front into our area as we head into the following week. This may be our next chance for showers and storms and another cool down. More details to come on this throughout the upcoming week.

