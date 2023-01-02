Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies in Hill County responded to a man who was trapped under a piece of construction equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

It happened in the 200 block of county road 1369, outside of Osceola at 4:38 in the afternoon.’

Hill County deputies, multiple fire departments and Careflite ground and air responded to the scene.

The man was freed and airlifted to Fort Worth. The injury did not appear to be life threatening but due to the nature, and distance to a trauma center for this type injury, he was taken by aircraft.

