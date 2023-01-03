Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information on suspects in execution style killing of Houston mechanic

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Homicide Division are asking the public for help identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for the execution style killing of a Houston mechanic.

Luis Casillas was shot and killed in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

During the incident, the victim drove to a local business and was approached by several suspect in a parking lot.

An altercation ensued, and one of the suspects retrieved a firearm and fatally shot Casillas.

Family members told KHOU TV in Houston that Casillas was executed in the parking lot of his shop over a $500 auto repair bill. Casillas was reportedly planning to use the money to purchase Christmas gifts for his children.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the murderer in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

