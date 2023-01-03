Dry air playing a key role in our weather story this week

We had a cold front move through Central Texas Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. That front really didn’t cool us off much, but it did push in some significantly drier air into our area. You will really notice the dry air this evening and tonight as temperatures will cool off a lot faster than they have the last few mornings. We will start out Wednesday morning in the low 40s, and on Thursday morning we will down in the mid 30s (which is actually where we should be this time of year).

The dry air in place will help to keep rain chances out of the forecast through the remainder of the workweek, but our next cold front this weekend will bring us a chance for scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. The weekend front isn’t expected to bring a big drop in the temperatures, so it looks like we will keep warmer than normal temperatures around for the next 7 to 10 days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.