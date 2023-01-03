Inmate captured after escaping transport van in Tyler

Inmate captured
Inmate captured((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a jailer was transporting an inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, from the low-risk facility (north jail) to the main facility downtown.

The transport van was stopped at a red light on Gentry when the inmate kicked out the window, jumped out, and ran.

Van
Van((Source: KLTV))

Smith said Chapelle broke into two houses on Wisteria Drive. At least one house was occupied.

Smith said Chapelle was originally only facing felony criminal mischief charges. He will now also be charged with escape and two charges of burglary of habitation.

Poor upfitting on the van is being blamed for the escape, Smith said.

