Midway ISD board of trustees names finalist for superintendent position

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway ISD Board of Trustees unanimously named Dr. Chris Allen as lone finalist for the district’s superintendent position.

Allen served as Midway High School principal from 2008 to 2011 and as Midway’s first assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2011.

He has been serving as superintendent of Marble Falls ISD since 2015.

Allen has a doctorate of education in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin, as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies, and a bachelor’s degree with a history major and English minor from the University of Texas at Arlington.

The Midway ISD Board is expected to finalize the hire in late January following the state-required 21-day waiting period.

