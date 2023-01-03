Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they...
Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022.

Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black and blue hoodies and colorful shoes.

Anyone with information should call 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
One bride had to extend her budget after spending $10,000 for venue that is no longer open.
Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds

Latest News

Fort Hood street Killeen
Killeen City Council considers renaming Fort Hood Street
Mark and Jeanie Haas are seeking justice and accountability after they say a contractor left...
Homeowners want DAs to be more aggressive prosecuting accused contractors
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone...
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam
Justice: Homeowners want DA’s to be more aggressive in prosecuting bad contractors
Homeowners want DAs to be more aggressive prosecuting accused contractors