Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022.
Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black and blue hoodies and colorful shoes.
Anyone with information should call 254-298-5500.
