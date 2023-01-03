Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022.

Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black and blue hoodies and colorful shoes.

Anyone with information should call 254-298-5500.

