Storms are over and we’re all dry until maybe the weekend

We’re starting off 2023 with a lot of hold over weather from 2022 with well warmer than normal temperatures and without rain. Yes, we’re only two days deep into 2022, but January 1st and 2nd are down in the history books as the second-hottest first two days of the day ever. Some of us did see precipitation Monday and Monday night, but drought-stricken areas of Central Texas received NO rain. Despite seeing cloudiness roll through occasionally from time-to-time today, temperatures will still be well above normal. Morning temperatures will slide into the mid-to-upper 50s around sunrise but then climb close to 70° this afternoon. We’ll start to feel the effects of yesterday’s cold front tomorrow morning as lows dip into the low-to-mid 40s. Another front swings through tomorrow and will reinforce the cooler air and keep highs in the mid-60s.

We’re climbing back onto the temperature rollercoaster. The gradual drop in temperatures Tuesday-to-Wednesday continues Thursday as we drop into the mid-30s in the morning with afternoon highs in the mid-60s. We’re right back into the 70s Friday as gusty south winds again pull humidity into the atmosphere, but the returning moisture really won’t turn into a chance of rain with a front arriving Saturday. We’ll likely start out in the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to the clouds in place, but the front is weak enough and moving through slowly enough to keep our rain chances near 20%. The front gets some gusto as it moves south of our area with more widespread rain closer to the coast, but some of that may creep in Sunday and bump rain chances back to 30%. Saturday’s early afternoon front should cap highs near about 70°, but the returning cloudiness and the rain chances creeping up Sunday will keep temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Although we’ll see steady temperatures for the majority of next week with highs in the low-to-mid 60s, upper-level storm systems should stay far enough away from us to keep rain chances very limited. Through the next 7 days, and potentially through the next 10 days, we’re expecting less than an inch of rain. C’mon 2022, we’re done with your dry weather!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.