WATCH: Houston rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department Robbery Division Unit is asking the public for help identifying the suspects responsible for the aggravated robbery of a rideshare driver.

At around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the driver received a request to pick up from a man named “MJ” at a restaurant in the 7600 block of Westheimer in Houston.

As the driver dropped off the men at an apartment complex at 2929 Dunvale, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun while demanding he get out of the vehicle.

One of the men exited the rear passenger door, opened the driver’s side door, and attempted to take the driver’s cell phone.

POLICE INFO: Suspect #1 description: Black male, around 20 years old, 5'8 to 5'9, 140 pounds, black hair, skinny body set and wearing a hoodie. Suspect #2: Black male, around 20 years old, 5'8 to 5'9, 140 pounds, black hair, skinny body set and wearing a hoodie. (KWTX)

During the struggle, the driver was able to cause the suspect trying to get his cell phone to fall onto the ground, just outside of the open driver’s side door.

As the suspect fell to the ground, the driver accelerated his vehicle while the second suspect pointed the gun at his head and demanded he stop.

The driver refused to stop, so the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Police said the driver then drove to a different location and called police.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

