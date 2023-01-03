Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Gonzalez said the victims both had gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

