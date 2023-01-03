Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Gonzalez said the victims both had gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story.
