Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Gonzalez said the victims both had gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

The man is described as having a bun or ponytail, and was seen wearing a black jacket, dark...
Police in North Texas looking for man after girl found unconscious in Academy Sports restroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
One bride had to extend her budget after spending $10,000 for venue that is no longer open.
Engaged couples out thousands of dollars after wedding venue in Hill County closes, not offering refunds

Latest News

Luis Casillas was shot and killed in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston shortly before...
Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for information on suspects in execution style killing of Houston mechanic
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
A Houston rideshare driver was robbed at gunpoint
Houston rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint
A Houston rideshare driver was robbed at gunpoint.
WATCH: Houston rideshare driver robbed at gunpoint
Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables arrested Zachary Kent Mills.
Constable: Texas woman raped, held hostage for days by man she met on dating app on Christmas Eve