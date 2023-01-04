A&M hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator per source

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher is working on a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator a source confirmed to KBTX Sports.

Chris Low of ESPN says Petrino will take over play-calling duties.

Petrino’s name was circulating as a candidate last month, but then ended up at UNLV. Before that he spent the last three seasons at Missouri State. He was previously in the SEC as the Head Coach of Arkansas.

