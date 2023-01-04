Baylor University athletic training staff detail preparedness for cardiac arrest mid-game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati Monday night, Baylor University says its reviewing its emergency action plan to be better prepared, should the same rare event occur during a game in Waco.

“The preparation of the staff at [the bills game] to run in to the situation and provide support started long before [the collapse] happened Monday night,” Kenny Boyd, the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student Athlete Health and Wellness at Baylor explained.

“Athletic trainers start with a lot of extensive knowledge in emergency preparation for a sporting event for athletes but it is a collaborative multidisciplinary approach.”

“The NFL has team physicians on the sidelines, a lot of those physicians are primary care sports medicine trained and orthopedic as well. The NFL has neurologists on the sidelines and even emergency medical physicians available,” Boyd says.

Boyd says the collegiate level does not have as many resources as a professional sport but says Baylor has extensive plans in place.

“We do an annual emergency preparedness course, we partner with Baylor Scott and White to host a conference where we are talking annually about preparation.”

He says however, that Baylor and most universities and high schools have emergency action plans that are similar to what the NFL has.

“We look at who is on the site and what is on site. Do you have an AED on site? Do you have splint materials for a major orthopedic trauma? What are you doing as far as spine boarding to get equipment off? These are all things we are reviewing ahead of time,” Boyd says.

Boyd says Baylor keeps an AED on the field or court for every game.

Despite his medical training, he says it was still difficult to watch Damar Hamlin’s injury Monday night.

“The scene of an ambulance on a football field is never one that anyone likes to see,” Boyd recalls.

He says he watched as staff performed procedure he and Baylor staff have rehearsed.

“When a sudden collapse happens a lot is early recognition. From the time the athletic trainer gets to the athlete that is down, by the time the medical staff starts convening, a lot of this has already been rehearsed,” he says. “There are hand signals to paramedics, there are radios that are being singularly used to communicate with other staff to prepare.”

“There is a medical timeout that happens before a game where both teams come together to talk about the scenario like what played out Monday night on the field. We involve officials we involve game management staff because they’re going to expedite the care as we need to get the patient where they need to go.”

Boyd says they partner with Baylor Scott and White and AMR for those situations.

