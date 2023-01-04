Central Texas author coaches aspiring authors through book-writing process; inspires kids to enjoy literature

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After publishing six books, a Central Texas author is spending her time sharing her love of books with local students, while also sharing her knowledge of book-writing with adults.

Kennisha Griffin, author, former editor and owner of Create and Blossom Literary Studios, put her ‘pen to paper’ about 15 years ago when she published her first book. She said she always dreamed of sharing her stories to inspire or help others.

She dove into the publishing industry, attending conferences and receiving guidance from a mentor. She brought her books her to life and published them.

One book she published is “Once Upon a Child.” She published this inspirational memoir about her nine pregnancies and two miscarriages, hoping to help other women cope with the loss.

When she got published, she Griffin said community members started asking her for help and guidance in their own book-writing process, so she started a coaching business on the side to help others share their stories through books and publish them.

“I actually provide services that allow them to do the entire project, management and creation of their whole book, and then I walk them through the publishing process,” she said. “I can show them exactly how to do that. I go all the way from book idea to completed published book for the author, and, then, help them launch their careers.”

Now, Griffin is expanding her business to reach more Central Texans full time.

“There’s definitely a huge interest, and so I’m just excited to be available now to serve them on a full time basis,” she said.

She said she has already helped aspiring authors bring their novel ideas to life. Rochelle Guilton, Houston resident, was interested in writing a book about facing fears with God’s help.

When Guilton got in a bad rollover car accident in 2019, she felt called to start writing. She said a mutual friend of Griffin’s told her about her services, and, when Guilton reached out, she knew she was on the path to completing this dream.

“She [Griffin] just had that knowledge, that base and foundation that I didn’t have to do a whole lot of research,” she said “I could just go to her, and I could ask her and she was able to answer my questions fairly easily. It was a really great experience for me.”

Her book “Fierce and Fearless” came out in May 2022.

In addition to coaching people in book writing, she also tries to share her love of reading with kids in the community.

She reads children’s books at local schools and libraries to encourage and excite kids about literature, hoping to improve their reading comprehension scores in the process.

Griffin said, during the readings, she also encourages students to enjoy the stories hidden inside books. She said she enjoys reading her new children’s book, “I Turned my Mom into a Robot.”

She said anyone that may be interested in writing a book can find information on her website.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.