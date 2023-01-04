Central Texas cardiologist explains commotio cordis, possible condition of Damar Hamlin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Cardiologist, Dr. Nilesh Goswami with Baylor Scott and White says Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin, who collapsed mid-game Monday night, could have experienced commotio cordis. Goswami is not Hamlin’s physician but based on the information released from the team and what he witnessed during Monday’s broadcast, he explains the condition that Hamlin could have experienced and what causes it.

“I’m a big football fan and a cardiologist. When I see things that are supposed to happen at work happen on a football field, it is quite shocking,” Goswami explained.

“Lets start with what a cardiac arrest is and how its different from a heart attack. With a heart attack, we’re talking about plumbing. The plumbing to the heart is blocked. The cardiac arrest is more of an electrical event. The rhythm that the heart is usually in is erratic to the point where the heart is not effectively beating or providing blood to the rest of the body. A result of that is that the patient collapses,” Goswami said.

He says there are multiple factors that could have led to the cardiac arrest on the field, including a possible pre existing heart condition. But says another cause may have been the game itself.

“As it occurred in the context of a football game and right after a pretty violent hit, in all likelihood we like to chronologically relate cause and effect. We would likely guess that the trauma of the hit precipitated the event. Its not unusual for these patients to get up stand up take a few steps and then collapse.”

Goswami says this condition is commotio cordis..

“The condition is called commotio cordis where if you take anything and hit the chest in the proper place in the proper time you can precipitate this ventricular fibrillation and cardiac arrest,” Goswami said.

The condition is more common in younger kids, according to Goswami, because their chest is not as developed to protect the heart. Still, he says the condition is extremely rare with the United States only seeing ten to fifteen cases of it a year.

“It is extremely rare for this to happen. It has to occur in the proper 20 millisecond window to provoke something like this and that’s why its so unusual.”

Goswami says once Hamlin’s heart started beating again and he got to the hospital he may have been put on a ventilator. If Hamlin is still unconscious, Goswami says hospital staff are likely trying to cool his body down to help his brain heal from any lack of oxygen.

