Central Texas football family with deep ties to TCU ready to cheer on son at national championship game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Texas Christian University football player with deep roots in football and at TCU is preparing to make the trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jake Boozer, 19, a middle linebacker at TCU and 2020 Reicher Catholic High School graduate, is the son of Brad, a former pro punter for the Philadelphia Eagles and Meredith, a second-generation lifelong Horned Frogs fan.

Meredith and Brad have taken Jake and his older brother, John Jack, a senior at Texas A&M, to TCU football games since they were boys.

It was a dream come true when Jake made the football team at TCU and both say it’s surreal to now be a part of a historic season at their family’s alma mater.

“For me, I went to TCU, my parents went to TCU, so Jake is a third generation Horned Frog, and I went to TCU back when it was the Southwest Conference and we didn’t win a single game,” Meredith said. “So, to be here right now, and to see this ride they’ve been on, has been incredible, and it’s even more sweet to see Jake down on the field.”

Brad played football at Louisiana Tech from 1987-1991 and went on to punt for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1991. He and his wife have taken their boys to TCU games since they were kids. (Courtesy Photos)

Jake comes by his love for the game naturally.

Brad, owner of Boozer Jewelers in Waco, played football at Louisiana Tech from 1987-1991. He went on to punt for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1991.

Brad, Meredith and John Jack have been Jake’s biggest fans and traveled to Arizona for the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl, which clinched TCU’s spot in the national championship with a win over Michigan.

Brad said it was a feeling as a fan and as a dad he can’t describe.

Brad, Meredith and John Jack have been Jake’s biggest fans and traveled to Arizona for the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl, which clinched TCU’s spot in the national championship with a win over Michigan. (Courtesy Photos)

“To be at the most epic game in TCU history was something special and we got to sit on the first row on the 50-yard line right behind the TCU bench and to make it even more special, you know, our son is on the team,” Brad said. “Just to be there was really an epic experience.”

Meredith added it’s been heartwarming to experience the have the support of so many Central Texans.

“It’s been incredible to see the local support of everyone around here whether they are TCU fans or have allegiances to other schools,” Meredith said. “Everybody has just been incredible.”

“And this is great for the Big 12,” Brad added.

Jake graduated Riecher Catholic High School and was on the team that won a state championship in 2020.

