Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a resident on County Road 3505 regarding an attempted burglary resulting in the homeowner shooting the alleged intruder.

The deputies who arrived at the residence found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of the residence with the homeowner holding the suspect at gunpoint.

The home owner was disarmed and deputies rendered first aid to the suspect, who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper region of his right leg.

The homeowner told the deputies the intruder rammed his vehicle through the locked gate, accessed the property, approached the residence’s front door, and “aggressively” attempted to break into the residence.

“Evidence at the scene supports this statement. The intruder was transported by ambulance to Hillcrest ER where he was treated for the gunshot wound and released,” the sheriff said. “Once released medically, deputies took the suspect into custody.”

Deputies confirmed the “parties involved were known to each other and that this was not a random burglary attempt.”

