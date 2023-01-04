Local Buffalo Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin injury

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Donnie Snider, of Killeen says he’s been a Buffalo Bills fan for decades, and says Monday night’s injury to Damar Hamlin was hard to watch, though he says if any organization can come through the tragedy, its the Bills.

Snider has been trying to start up the Central Texas Chapter of Bills Backers by hosting watch parties at Rudys in Killeen. He describes himself as a die-hard fan, who’s traveled to countless regular season and playoff games, even going on a cruise with hundreds of other Bills fans.

He says through those trips he’s met countless Bills fans who have become like family, and are all coming together again in this tragedy.

“It’s more than a fandom, it’s a family. I even have a guy I met on the cruise who lives in Arizona invited me out there for the Super Bowl, even if the Bills make it or not. He invited me to go to Arizona and spend Super Bowl weekend with him. It’s family,” Snider explained.

Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football as the Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals. Snider, an Army veteran, says he could tell right away that the injury was unlike anything he’d seen in a game before.

“It felt different, its how he collapsed, it was just an eery feeling. Seeing the players, grown men, showing emotion and crying on the field, I knew it was bad,” Snider said.

He says the “Bills Mafia” has been representing well in the days following, with over $6 million donated to Hamlin’s foundation to give toys to kids. Donations have poured in from those who aren’t Bills fans as well, which Snider says just speaks to the impact of sports.

“If any team can go through something like this its the Buffalo Bills, its the culture that Shawn McDermott built in that city,” Snider said.

