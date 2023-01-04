Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas

COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and armed with handguns, entered and robbed the store.

After the suspects obtained cash, they allegedly stole a customer’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Shortly thereafter, that vehicle was located abandoned outside of Coolidge.

Anyone with information about the crime of the people responsible are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477 (TIPS).

“With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster,” authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in the amount up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest, indictment, or conviction of the suspects in the case.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.