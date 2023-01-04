Sunny skies to end out the workweek... Rain chances return for the weekend

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST
It’s been a sunny and nice Wednesday, with highs making it into the upper 60s in most locations. The combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s tonight. It will be another sunny and nice day tomorrow, with highs into the mid-60s. South winds will start to pick up Thursday night and will be rather gusty on Friday. It will be windy and warmer Friday, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and winds gusting to near 30 mph.

These strong south winds are in advance of our next cold front that is set to arrive on Saturday. This front will bring us a chance for rain, but as of now the higher rainfall amounts are likely to miss us to the southeast. Temperatures will dip slightly behind this front on Sunday and Monday, but overall we will stay warmer than normal most of next week.

