Temperatures may change almost daily, but there’s only one shot for rain over the next 10 days

High temperatures have remained well above average since the end of last year and we’re on a 7-day streak of warmer than normal conditions. We have two cold fronts set to move through over the next four days, but we likely won’t see cooler-than-normal temperatures until maybe late next week. Clouds have skedaddled out and sunny skies will be present for most of the day. Yes, there will be a few clouds midday and into the early afternoon, but we’re expecting enough sunshine to warm our temperatures from the upper 30s and 40s this morning into the mid-to-upper 60s this afternoon. The first of two cold fronts will move through tonight. Outside of a subtle wind shift and a slight drop in temperatures, you may not actually notice the front moving through (especially since it’ll happen slightly before midnight), but we’ll all feel temperatures drop into the mid-30s Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm back into the mid-to-upper 60s Thursday under sunny skies with mid-70s returning Friday behind gusty south winds ahead of front number two.

The second cold front swings through the area Saturday midday and into the afternoon.

