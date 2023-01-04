Temperatures may change almost daily, but there’s only one shot for rain over the next 10 days

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High temperatures have remained well above average since the end of last year and we’re on a 7-day streak of warmer than normal conditions. We have two cold fronts set to move through over the next four days, but we likely won’t see cooler-than-normal temperatures until maybe late next week. Clouds have skedaddled out and sunny skies will be present for most of the day. Yes, there will be a few clouds midday and into the early afternoon, but we’re expecting enough sunshine to warm our temperatures from the upper 30s and 40s this morning into the mid-to-upper 60s this afternoon. The first of two cold fronts will move through tonight. Outside of a subtle wind shift and a slight drop in temperatures, you may not actually notice the front moving through (especially since it’ll happen slightly before midnight), but we’ll all feel temperatures drop into the mid-30s Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm back into the mid-to-upper 60s Thursday under sunny skies with mid-70s returning Friday behind gusty south winds ahead of front number two.

The second cold front swings through the area Saturday midday and into the afternoon.

