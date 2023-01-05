Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

The Celina Police Department issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for Alexis Vidler, 17, an...
The Celina Police Department issued an Amber Alert Thursday morning for Alexis Vidler, 17, an abducted girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KWTX) - The Celina Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Alexis Vidler, 17, an abducted girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Vidler is 5′5″ tall, weighs about 138 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Police did not identify a suspect, but said that individual is driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE CELINA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 972-382-2121.

