Below normal high temperatures *could* be on the way...

...in a week. Sorry to burst your bubble, y’all! Winter arrived right on time after the winter solstice, but we shook the deep chill just after Christmas and haven’t looked back. We’re thankfully not seeing signs that high temperatures will get close to the 80s, like we saw on Monday, any time soon, but we’re still seeing generally above normal high temperatures despite a few fronts passing through. A weak cold front sneakily slid through Central Texas overnight and that has allowed our morning temperatures to drop close to average! We’re all starting out in the mid-30s this morning and we’ll all see sunshine today. Full sunshine means a full warm up. Yes, high temperatures will be above the average of 58°, but the majority of us will settle only in the low-to-mid 60s this afternoon.

Despite yesterday’s front, we’re expecting a quick return of warmer weather. Overnight temperatures will only slide into the low-to-mid 40s as breezy south winds return. Friday’s south winds will gust as high as 30 MPH during the day and that’ll help to boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s with sunny skies hanging around. The south breezy will pull warmer and more humid air into Central Texas ahead of our next front arriving Saturday. Saturday’s front slides through during the late-morning and midday hours and that means we’ll see clouds return by Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few scattered light showers with the front may turn into a few scattered non-severe storms east of I-35. Rain chances are only near 30% Saturday with the highest chance for rain in the Brazos Valley. Rainfall totals should remain below a quarter-inch, but isolated one-inch totals are possible east of I-35 within any thunderstorms. The front moves through and clears the skies around midday, so temperatures may dip a little bit as the front moves through, but returning sunshine should allow us to rebound late-day into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday’s front drops our highs back into the low-to-mid 60s Sunday but they’ll quickly rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday through Wednesday. We have yet another front set to move through either next Wednesday or next Thursday, but the front likely won’t bring with it much of any rain. Rain chances are only at 20% and there’s a chance the front clears the area without dropping any rain. We may not see rain, but we’ll likely see another brief but notable temperature swing as highs dip close to average, near about 60°, next Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

