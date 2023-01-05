Blue Bell classic Tin Roof ice cream back in stores for a limited time
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BREHNAM, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based creamery Blue Bell on Thursday announced classic flavor Tin Roof is now back in stores for a limited time.
“We’re starting 2023 with the return of one of your most requested flavors, and it has a NEW carton design!” the Central Texas creamery said on social media.
“Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”
Theice cream is available in the half gallon size for a limited time.
