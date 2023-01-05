Blue Bell classic Tin Roof ice cream back in stores for a limited time

BREHNAM, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based creamery Blue Bell on Thursday announced classic flavor Tin Roof is now back in stores for a limited time.

“We’re starting 2023 with the return of one of your most requested flavors, and it has a NEW carton design!” the Central Texas creamery said on social media.

“Tin Roof is a vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”

Theice cream is available in the half gallon size for a limited time.

