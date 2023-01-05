Child sexual abuse leads to prison sentence for Caldwell man

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County prosecutors say a man who admitted to sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to prison.

Andres Anderson, 55, pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child on Wednesday and was sentenced to 30 years and 20 years in prison, respectively.

Online jail records show Anderson is a Caldwell resident.

“We are grateful to two Brazos County citizens for showing concern for a young child. As a result, a young girl was finally able to find her voice and end her abuse. This sentence will ensure that Anderson can never hurt another child,” said Kara Comte, Assistant District Attorney.

